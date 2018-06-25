  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicopee, Local TV

CHICOPEE (CBS) – Police in Western Massachusetts are saying some people “just do not get it” after citing a driver again for hauling a dangerous, unsecured load in his pickup truck.

On Monday, Chicopee police shared photos of a pickup truck hauling a large amount of tree branches that obstructed the vehicle’s tail lights and license plate. An officer stopped the vehicle on Memorial Drive.

“What will make your head shake even more, THIS IS THE SAME OPERATOR AGAIN,” police said, referring to a June 20 incident on I-91 in Springfield.

In that case, Massachusetts State Police cited the driver for an unsecured and uncovered load of metal chairs and cabinets.

“I am sure you are thinking to yourself, both instances are extremely dangerous, and not smart,” Chicopee police said. “If you have to carry a load in your pickup truck, DO NOT DO IT LIKE THIS.”

Chicopee police cited the driver again for having an unsecured load. They also said an officer would speak to the Registry of Motor Vehicles about educating the driver on road safety.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s