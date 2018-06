SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say it was “obvious” why a trooper pulled over one pickup truck driver Wednesday afternoon.

The agency posted photos of chairs, cabinets and more items piled high in the bed of the truck.

A trooper cited the driver for having an “unsecured/uncovered load.”

“Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads, ask yourself, ‘What could go wrong?’” police wrote.