Wheel of Fortune Great American Cities Online Contest

wof boston 1200x1200 Wheel of Fortune Great American Cities Online Contest

YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A WHEEL OF FORTUNE HOLLYWOOD EXPERIENCE, COURTESY OF JORDAN’S FURNITURE!

Hey Wheel of Fortune Fans – did you know that Boston will be featured on Wheel of Fortune’s Great American Cities series? WBZ will be airing these special “Boston Week” episodes the week of May 22nd, 2017. Don’t miss it!

Jordan’s Furniture is giving YOU a chance to see a taping of Wheel of Fortune “Boston Week!” Watch Wheel of Fortune weeknights on WBZ-TV, 7-7:30 p.m. from Feb. 20th – 24th, 2017 to get the Wicked Boston Word of the Day and use that keyword to fill out the entry form below!

Wheel of Fortune and Jordan’s Furniture will be sending 25 local winners out to LA on a 4-day, 3-night trip for two to Hollywood!

The Wheel of Fortune “Boston Week” Hollywood Experience Trip Includes:

  • Round-trip coach-class airfare for two
  • Three (3) night hotel accommodations at Hilton Universal City
  • Sony Studio Tour
  • Two (2) VIP tickets to the Wheel of Fortune Great American Cities tapings
  • Two (2) Universal Studios Hollywood passes
  • Ground Transportation to/from airport and to/from Hotel to Sony Studios
  • $1,000 spending money

Five (5) winners who meet eligibility requirements and correctly identify the Wicked Boston Word of the Day will be randomly selected on 2/21, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24, and 2/27. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email. If you are not notified by phone and/or email on the dates above, you can enter every day of the contest.

Like Jordan’s Furniture on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JordansFurniture/

Like the WBZ-TV Facebook page for Wheel of Fortune “Boston Week” updates. https://www.facebook.com/CBSBoston/

Contest ends Friday, February 24, 2017.  The contest is open to MA or NH, residents who are 18 years of age or older. For Full Contest Rules [Click Here]


