The Beauty Queen of Leenane and Elizabeth Grady Online Contest

Enjoy A Day of Beauty!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Beauty Queen of Leenane and a $100 Elizabeth Grady gift card for you and your guest.

One lucky winner will be chosen to win a pair of tickets to the four-time Tony Award winning, The Beauty Queen of Leenane and a $100 Elizabeth Grady gift card for you and your guest.

ArtsEmerson presents the 20th-anniversary production of the four-time Tony Award®-winning The Beauty Queen of Leenane, a subversive thriller that takes audiences through the twists and turns of the ultimate dysfunctional mother-daughter relationship. Playing Emerson/Paramount Center February 8th through 26th. Tickets start at $20. For more information and to buy tickets go to ArtsEmerson.org or call 617.824.8400.

Elizabeth Grady provides an innovative approach to beauty and skin health through their products, services, schools and franchises. The expertly trained estheticians, massage therapists and make-up artists at their many locations will prescribe the world’s best face care products and treatments that are right for you.

Visit www.elizabethgrady.com for locations and services.

Contest begins on Monday, January 16, 2017 and ends on Sunday, February 5th 2017 at 11:59 P.M. EDT. The contest is open to legal U.S. residents of MA, NH or RI who are 18 years of age or older.  Grand prize includes one (1) pair of tickets to The Beauty Queen of  Leenane performing at the Emerson Paramount Center located at 130 Boylston Street, Boston, MA February 8th through 26, 2017 and two (1) $100 Gift Certificate to Elizabeth Grady.  Voucher for ticket pair is good for 2/8/17 – 2/15/17 excluding 2/9/17  based on availability.  Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of grand prize is $320.00.

For Full Official Legal Rules [Click Here]


