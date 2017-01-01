myTV38
1170 Soldiers Field Road
Boston, MA 02134
Directions
Administrative Offices 617-787-7000
Newsroom 617-787-7145
Programming Announcements 617-746-8383
myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION
Closed Captioning Contact Information
For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call 617-787-7043, fax 617-787-7390, or email ClosedCaption@cbsboston.com. For Written Closed Captioning Complaints, contact Paul Pabis, Director of Broadcast Operations & Engineering,
1170 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA 02134, at phone number 617-787-7043, fax 617-787-7390, or email ClosedCaption@cbsboston.com.
myTV38 JOBS & INTERNSHIPS
myTV38, an equal opportunity employer, is always looking for talented people.
Reasonable Accommodations
CBS is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability and you believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or to submit an online application, please e-mail recruitmentoperations@cbs.com or call toll-free (855) 474-2270. This email and phone number is created exclusively to assist disabled job seekers whose disability prevents them from being able to apply online. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned. Messages left for other purposes, such as following up on an application or technical issues not related to a disability, will not receive a response.
Reasonable Accommodations
CBS is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability and you believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or to submit an online application, please e-mail recruitmentoperations@cbs.com or call toll-free (855) 474-2270. This email and phone number is created exclusively to assist disabled job seekers whose disability prevents them from being able to apply online. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned. Messages left for other purposes, such as following up on an application or technical issues not related to a disability, will not receive a response.
Search: Job Openings, Internships, Apprentice Program
Download: EEO Report