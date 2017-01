Closed Captioning Contact Information

myTV38 JOBS & INTERNSHIPS

myTV38, an equal opportunity employer, is always looking for talented people.CBS is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If you have a disability and you believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or to submit an online application, please e-mail recruitmentoperations@cbs.com or call toll-free (855) 474-2270. This email and phone number is created exclusively to assist disabled job seekers whose disability prevents them from being able to apply online. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned. Messages left for other purposes, such as following up on an application or technical issues not related to a disability, will not receive a response.

Search: Job Openings, Internships, Apprentice Program

Download: EEO Report