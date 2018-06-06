Give A Smile – Donate Today

Join Shaw’s, Star Market and Regina Pizzeria in a rally against childhood disease.
Donate to Boston Children’s at the register of any location to show your support for every child—in your neighborhood and beyond.
At Shaw’s & Start Market – Donate $1, $3, or $5 to Boston Children’s at checkout from June 15 to July 19. Boston Children’s Hospital will celebrate your support on in-store displays. Sign your name, write a message of hope or honor, or draw a picture! Find a Shaw’s location – Find a Star Market location
Thanks to all Give a Smile vendor sponsors, tagged throughout the stores. See full list of Shaw’s and Star Market vendor sponsors here.
At Regina Pizzeria you can donate any amount in Boston Children’s Give a Smile collection boxes during the month of June. Find a location
For more Give a Smile details visit www.bostonchildrens.org/giveasmile