Give A Smile – Donate Today

giveasmile 1024 Give A Smile Donate Today

Join Shaw’s, Star Market and Regina Pizzeria in a rally against childhood disease.

Donate to Boston Children’s at the register of any location to show your support for every child—in your neighborhood and beyond.

 
supporterimage Give A Smile Donate TodayAt Shaw’s & Start Market – Donate $1, $3, or $5 to Boston Children’s at checkout from June 15 to July 19. Boston Children’s Hospital will celebrate your support on in-store displays. Sign your name, write a message of hope or honor, or draw a picture! Find a Shaw’s locationFind a Star Market location

Thanks to all Give a Smile vendor sponsors, tagged throughout the stores. See full list of Shaw’s and Star Market vendor sponsors here.

At Regina Pizzeria you can donate any amount in Boston Children’s Give a Smile collection boxes during the month of June. Find a location

For more Give a Smile details visit www.bostonchildrens.org/giveasmile
 
 
