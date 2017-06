Michael McCarthy Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Killing Of Bella BondHe now faces mandatory life in prison, with a chance for parole in 15 years.

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Possible Person In Water Off PlymouthAn empty kayak led to the search for a possible missing person off the coast of Plymouth, but the Coast Guard has called off their search.

Maine Beaches Temporarily Cleared After Reported Shark Sighting A reported shark sighting has created some excitement on a Maine beach.

Brockton Woman Due In Court In Fatal Stabbing Of BoyfriendA Brockton woman charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the home they shared is facing arraignment.