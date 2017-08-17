Oakheart “Spice Things Up A Bit” Contest!

The best part of game day isn’t always the game.

This season, bench the captain and make the trade to a better-spiced rum, Oakheart. Bold, smooth, and mellow, with a hint of smokiness from charred American Oak, Oakheart stands up to any challenge.

Enter to win Oakheart’s spiced up fan flyaway, with a $1,500 visa gift card to cover flight & accommodations for you & a friend, and a $1,000 gift card to Ace Ticket, the official fan travel partner of the New England Patriots.

It’s your ticket to the ultimate away.

Enter below, or text “OAKHEART” to “69985.” Message and data rates may apply.

Oakheart Spiced Rum, brothers drink responsibly.

The contest ends 10/15/2017 at 11:59 PM EDT and is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents 21 years of age or older and who reside in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. One (1) Grand Prize will be awarded. The Grand Prize consists of one (1) one thousand five hundred dollar ($1,500) Visa gift card and one (1) one thousand dollar ($1,000) Ace Ticket gift card. The Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is $2,500.

Read Official Contest Rules For Full Details