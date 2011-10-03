NHL Power Rankings

Power rankings are updated every Tuesday throughout the NHL season.

Rank Team Record Change 1 Los Angeles Kings 10-2-2 — 2 St. Louis Blues 11-3-1 ▲ 2 3 Tampa Bay Lightning 11-2-2 — 4 Columbus Blue Jackets 9-4-1 ▲ 3 5 New York Islanders 8-5-1 ▲ 6 6 Vegas Golden Knights 9-4 ▼ 4 7 San Jose Sharks 8-5 ▲ 11 8 New Jersey Devils 9-3-1 ▼ 2 9 Ottawa Senators 6-3-5 ▼ 4 10 Winnipeg Jets 7-3-3 ▲ 9 11 Chicago Blackhawks 7-6-2 ▲ 2 12 Vancouver Canucks 7-4-2 ▼ 2 13 Philadelphia Flyers 7-6-2 ▼ 5 14 Toronto Maple Leafs 8-7 ▼ 5 15 Dallas Stars 8-6 ▲ 9 16 Colorado Avalanche 8-6 ▼ 1 17 Nashville Predators 7-5-2 ▲ 9 18 Boston Bruins 5-4-3 ▲ 2 19 Pittsburgh Penguins 8-6-2 ▼ 5 20 Washington Capitals 7-6-1 ▲ 5 21 Minnesota Wild 5-5-2 ▼ 9 22 Detroit Red Wings 7-7-1 ▼ 1 23 Calgary Flames 8-6 — 24 New York Rangers 6-7-2 ▲ 4 25 Anaheim Ducks 6-6-2 ▼ 8 26 Carolina Hurricanes 4-5-3 ▼ 10 27 Florida Panthers 4-7-2 ▼ 5 28 Montreal Canadiens 6-8-1 ▲ 2 29 Edmonton Oilers 4-8-1 — 30 Buffalo Sabres 4-8-2 ▼ 3 31 Arizona Coyotes 2-12-1 —

About The Ranker:

Sam McPherson covered college hockey for USCHO.com in both Colorado and Michigan before later spending a lot of time writing about the San Jose Sharks from 2010 to 2015. He firmly knows the NHL is the purest professional sport left in North America this century. Follow him on Twitter @sxmcp as he covers a lot more than just hockey for various websites.