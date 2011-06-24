Family Fun Guide To Boston Area Farms

Belkin Family Lookout Farm
89 Pleasant Street South
South Natick, Mass.
Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
$8 per person, kids under 2 free (pick your own for additional fee)
Website and Reviews
Belkin Farm has loads of activities for children, including a train ride, playground, hay pyramid, and kids’ entertainment on the weekends. Their petting zoo, located in the kids’ play area, offers emus, donkeys, rabbits, and more. Kids can also ride ponies and camels in September and October (extra fee). During the summer months, the farm is open on weekends, and during apple season, it opens during the week. There’s a large fresh produce stand as well as pick your own fruit throughout the season.
Tougas Family Farm
234 Ball Street
Northboro, Mass.
Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Website and Reviews
Tougas Family Farm, in Northboro, is about 45 minutes from Boston, and offers a farm (with pygmy goats, pot belly pigs, ducks, and more) and a playground, most appropriate for elementary school aged kids. There’s also an antique tractor that kids can climb on – a great photo opportunity!
Tougas Farm also offers delicious treats in their farm kitchen, including strawberry donuts, strawberry shortcake, raspberry lime slush, and apple cider donuts (varies by seasons).
Davis’ Farmland
145 Redstone Hill Rd
Sterling, Mass.
Cost: Varies by season
Website
Davis’ Farmland, in Sterling, MA, is one of the most well-loved family-friendly farms around. In the summer months, there’s also a spray park, and in the fall, there’s an extremely popular corn maze. Even in the spring, kids can see baby animals, ride ponies, take a hayride, and enjoy the playground.
Visiting for the whole day? The farm has two on-site cafes, and also runs cookouts during the summer. You can really spend the whole day here!
Smolak Farms
315 South Bradford Street
North Andover, Mass.
Cost: For pick your own and farm stand
Website
Smolak Farms is home to loads of farm animals, including baby sheep, goats, swans, and fallow deer. There’s also a playground for little ones, hay rides in the fall, pick your own fruit, and a delicious farm stand with a bakery, gift shop, and ice cream counter.
Natick Community Organic Farm
117 Eliot Street
Natick, Mass.
Cost: Free
Website
The Natick Community Organic Farm is one of my favorite local farms, because it’s low key and completely free. It teaches responsible farming to hundreds of kids every year through school and community programs and an extremely popular summer camp. Animals in residence include pigs, cows, rabbits, chickens, and turkeys, all raised in humane conditions. Bring cash if you play to purchase anything at the farm stand – it’s often self-serve.
Jodi Grundig is editor and publisher of Family-Friendly Boston and Mom’s Favorite Stuff.
