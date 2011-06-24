Family Fun Guide To Boston Area Farms

Kids love animals, and sometimes they are looking for something a little more hands on and low key than one of our local Boston zoos. This area is home to many small farms with petting zoos, playgrounds, and farm stands for the whole family to enjoy. Visit for a short time or make a day of it! Here are a few of my favorites. – By Jodi Grundig

Belkin Family Lookout Farm 89 Pleasant Street South

South Natick, Mass.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$8 per person, kids under 2 free (pick your own for additional fee)

Website and Reviews Belkin Farm has loads of activities for children, including a train ride, playground, hay pyramid, and kids’ entertainment on the weekends. Their petting zoo, located in the kids’ play area, offers emus, donkeys, rabbits, and more. Kids can also ride ponies and camels in September and October (extra fee). During the summer months, the farm is open on weekends, and during apple season, it opens during the week. There’s a large fresh produce stand as well as pick your own fruit throughout the season.

Tougas Family Farm 234 Ball Street

Northboro, Mass.

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Website and Reviews Tougas Family Farm, in Northboro, is about 45 minutes from Boston, and offers a farm (with pygmy goats, pot belly pigs, ducks, and more) and a playground, most appropriate for elementary school aged kids. There’s also an antique tractor that kids can climb on – a great photo opportunity! Tougas Farm also offers delicious treats in their farm kitchen, including strawberry donuts, strawberry shortcake, raspberry lime slush, and apple cider donuts (varies by seasons).

Davis’ Farmland 145 Redstone Hill Rd

Sterling, Mass.

Cost: Varies by season

Website Davis’ Farmland, in Sterling, MA, is one of the most well-loved family-friendly farms around. In the summer months, there’s also a spray park, and in the fall, there’s an extremely popular corn maze. Even in the spring, kids can see baby animals, ride ponies, take a hayride, and enjoy the playground. Visiting for the whole day? The farm has two on-site cafes, and also runs cookouts during the summer. You can really spend the whole day here!

Smolak Farms 315 South Bradford Street

North Andover, Mass.

Cost: For pick your own and farm stand

Website Smolak Farms is home to loads of farm animals, including baby sheep, goats, swans, and fallow deer. There’s also a playground for little ones, hay rides in the fall, pick your own fruit, and a delicious farm stand with a bakery, gift shop, and ice cream counter.