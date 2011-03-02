A Guide To Boston’s Little Italy: The North End

Every time I think of the North End, the first thing that pops into my mind is Regina’s Pizzeria. Loud music, even louder chatter, good company and delicious pizza… What more can a girl ask for?
Actually, on a second thought, there is something more I can ask for – cannoli, tiramisu and a cup of cappuccino from Mike’s Pastry.
Perfect.
Though more than 80 restaurants and patisseries line the narrow cobblestone streets of Boston’s Little Italy, there is still something more to discover from the buildings, shops and people of the North End.
As Boston’s first neighborhood, the North End evolved from an isolated village to the home of American Revolutionists to Irish haven and finally to Little Italy.
Whether you live here or are visiting for a few days, visit these sites and shops or hop on the guided tours to learn more about the oldest neighborhood that offers Italian food, history and antique treasures.
Foursquare Favorite: Ristorante Limoncello
190 North St
Boston, MA 02113
(617) 523-4480
“Pretty much everything” is good here says Foursquare user Mike, of Ristorante Limoncello, a beloved—albeit under-the-radar—Italian restaurant in the North End (it’s so local it’s not even included on our list of Best Places in Boston for Authentic Italian Food). The debate over what to order continues: try the squid ink fettuccine, veal saltimbocca, or the chicken parm, and don’t miss the meatballs, which are a family recipe and cost only $5.
MUST-SEE HISTORIC SITES
Copp’s Hill Burying Ground
Hull Street, Boston
Founded in 1659, Copp’s Hill is the second oldest burying ground in Boston.
Holocaust Memorial
Carmen Park off Congress Street, Boston
Built and dedicated in October 1995 by the survivors of concentration camps, the New England Holocaust Memorial stands tall near Faneuil Hall on the way to the North End.
Old North Church
193 Salem Street, Boston
In 1775, a set of two lanterns were held high from the top of Old North as a signal, the British are coming and thus began the American Revolution.
The Paul Revere House
19 North Square, Boston
Paul Revere, a silversmith, who rode from Boston to Lexington and Concord on the eve of the Revolutionary War, lived in the North End.
TOP RESTAURANTS, RECOMMENDED BY FOOD EXPERTS
Rabias Ristorante
73 Salem Street, Boston
Massimino’s
207 Endicott Street, Boston
Pagliuca’s
14 Parmenter Street, Boston
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
DESSERTS
Bova’s Bakery
134 Salem Street, Boston
Mike’s Pastry
300 Hanover Street, Boston
Gigi Gelateria
272 Hanover Street, Boston
ART GALLERIES AND SHOPS
ARTmosphere Gallery
28-1/2 Prince Street, Boston
www.artmosphereinternational.com
Amantea Studios
320 Lewis Wharf, Boston
In.Jean.ius
441 Hanover Street, Boston
Twilight Boutique
12 Fleet Street, Boston
www.twitter.com/twilightboutiqu
Shake the Tree
67 Salem Street, Boston
YOUR VISIT MADE EASY – GUIDED TOURS
Freedom Trail Tour
Perhaps the most well-known walking tour of Boston, the Freedom Trail takes you through the heart of the North End where you visit the sites mentioned above.
North End Market Tour
If you have traveled through Italy, you know half the fun was walking through the markets, admiring the fresh vegetables, fish and meat and daydreaming about what you are going to have for dinner. Luckily, Boston’s version of Italy also offers various markets and shops where you can find fresh ingredients. This tour will allow you to explore those places and understand how the Italians have created Italian-American cuisine.
