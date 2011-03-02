WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
A Guide To Boston’s Little Italy: The North End

Every time I think of the North End, the first thing that pops into my mind is Regina’s Pizzeria. Loud music, even louder chatter, good company and delicious pizza… What more can a girl ask for?

Actually, on a second thought, there is something more I can ask for – cannoli, tiramisu and a cup of cappuccino from Mike’s Pastry.

Perfect.

Though more than 80 restaurants and patisseries line the narrow cobblestone streets of Boston’s Little Italy, there is still something more to discover from the buildings, shops and people of the North End.

As Boston’s first neighborhood, the North End evolved from an isolated village to the home of American Revolutionists to Irish haven and finally to Little Italy.

Whether you live here or are visiting for a few days, visit these sites and shops or hop on the guided tours to learn more about the oldest neighborhood that offers Italian food, history and antique treasures.

Foursquare Favorite: Ristorante Limoncello
190 North St
Boston, MA 02113
(617) 523-4480
Read all the tips on Foursquare

“Pretty much everything” is good here says Foursquare user Mike, of Ristorante Limoncello, a beloved—albeit under-the-radar—Italian restaurant in the North End (it’s so local it’s not even included on our list of Best Places in Boston for Authentic Italian Food). The debate over what to order continues: try the squid ink fettuccine, veal saltimbocca, or the chicken parm, and don’t miss the meatballs, which are a family recipe and cost only $5.

Head to Foursquare to sort reviews by these tastes:

MUST-SEE HISTORIC SITES

Copp’s Hill Burying Ground

Hull Street, Boston

www.cityofboston.gov

Founded in 1659, Copp’s Hill is the second oldest burying ground in Boston.

Holocaust Memorial

Carmen Park off Congress Street, Boston

www.nehm.com

Built and dedicated in October 1995 by the survivors of concentration camps, the New England Holocaust Memorial stands tall near Faneuil Hall on the way to the North End.

Old North Church

193 Salem Street, Boston

www.oldnorth.com

In 1775, a set of two lanterns were held high from the top of Old North as a signal, the British are coming and thus began the American Revolution.

The Paul Revere House

19 North Square, Boston

www.paulreverehouse.org

Paul Revere, a silversmith, who rode from Boston to Lexington and Concord on the eve of the Revolutionary War, lived in the North End.

TOP RESTAURANTS, RECOMMENDED BY FOOD EXPERTS

Rabias Ristorante

73 Salem Street, Boston

www.rabias.com

Massimino’s

207 Endicott Street, Boston

www.massiminosboston.com

Pagliuca’s

14 Parmenter Street, Boston

www.pagliucasrestaurant.com

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

www.prezza.com

DESSERTS

Bova’s Bakery

134 Salem Street, Boston

www.bovabakeryboston.com

Mike’s Pastry

300 Hanover Street, Boston

www.mikespastry.com

Gigi Gelateria

272 Hanover Street, Boston

www.gelateriacorp.com

ART GALLERIES AND SHOPS

ARTmosphere Gallery

28-1/2 Prince Street, Boston

www.artmosphereinternational.com

Amantea Studios

320 Lewis Wharf, Boston

www.amanteastudios.com

In.Jean.ius

441 Hanover Street, Boston

www.injeanius.com

Twilight Boutique

12 Fleet Street, Boston

www.twitter.com/twilightboutiqu

Shake the Tree

67 Salem Street, Boston

www.shakethetreeboston.com

YOUR VISIT MADE EASY – GUIDED TOURS

Freedom Trail Tour

Perhaps the most well-known walking tour of Boston, the Freedom Trail takes you through the heart of the North End where you visit the sites mentioned above.

North End Market Tour

If you have traveled through Italy, you know half the fun was walking through the markets, admiring the fresh vegetables, fish and meat and daydreaming about what you are going to have for dinner. Luckily, Boston’s version of Italy also offers various markets and shops where you can find fresh ingredients. This tour will allow you to explore those places and understand how the Italians have created Italian-American cuisine.

Yoojin Cho is a Boston University student and aspiring journalist. She spent two semesters interning with the CBSBoston Digital team.
