A Guide To Boston’s Little Italy: The North End

Every time I think of the North End, the first thing that pops into my mind is Regina’s Pizzeria. Loud music, even louder chatter, good company and delicious pizza… What more can a girl ask for?

Actually, on a second thought, there is something more I can ask for – cannoli, tiramisu and a cup of cappuccino from Mike’s Pastry.

Perfect.

Though more than 80 restaurants and patisseries line the narrow cobblestone streets of Boston’s Little Italy, there is still something more to discover from the buildings, shops and people of the North End.

As Boston’s first neighborhood, the North End evolved from an isolated village to the home of American Revolutionists to Irish haven and finally to Little Italy.

Whether you live here or are visiting for a few days, visit these sites and shops or hop on the guided tours to learn more about the oldest neighborhood that offers Italian food, history and antique treasures.