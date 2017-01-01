Free Friday Flicks

The Secret Life of Pets

This animated comedy asks the question: “What do our pets do all day when we’re not home?” For the critters living in a Manhattan apartment building, the answer is – whatever they want! A terrier named Max regularly invites his friends to his apartment while his owner is gone, but his quiet life is disrupted when his owner takes in Duke, a stray mutt whom Max instantly dislikes. Their feud eventually causes both of them to get lost in New York City, and as they work together to find their way home, they cross paths with a vicious bunny who plans to lead a group of abandoned pets on a mission of revenge against humanity.

Rated PG

Closed Captioning Available