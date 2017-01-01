WBZ NewsRadio 1030 and the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) present the 32nd annual Free Friday Flicks movie series at DCR’s Hatch Shell on the Esplanade in Boston!
Free Friday Flicks is a summertime tradition in Boston, attracting thousands of movie-goers to enjoy family-oriented feature-length movies under the stars all summer long at DCR’s Hatch Shell in Boston! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, pack a picnic, and watch a movie with family and friends on Friday night for free! Movies begin at sundown, but arrive early to grab your spot on the lawn and enjoy free games and giveaways with WBZ NewsRadio 1030. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with WBZ’s Morgan White Jr.!
The Secret Life of Pets
This animated comedy asks the question: “What do our pets do all day when we’re not home?” For the critters living in a Manhattan apartment building, the answer is – whatever they want! A terrier named Max regularly invites his friends to his apartment while his owner is gone, but his quiet life is disrupted when his owner takes in Duke, a stray mutt whom Max instantly dislikes. Their feud eventually causes both of them to get lost in New York City, and as they work together to find their way home, they cross paths with a vicious bunny who plans to lead a group of abandoned pets on a mission of revenge against humanity.
Rated PG
Closed Captioning Available
Sing
Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Buster Moon, a dapper koala, presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal-some, might even say delusional-optimist, who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.
Rated PG
Closed Captioning Available
The Jungle Book (Live)
Living among the wolves in the jungle, young man cub Mowgli quickly learns to live life among his wolf pack and all the animals that inhabit the jungle, but when the villainous tiger Shere Khan threatens Mowgli’s life, black Panther Bagheera offers to take Mowgli to a nearby man village where he will be safe from the tiger’s wrath. Along the way, Mowgli gets tangled up in a series of encounters with jungle creatures and a lazy bear named Baloo who quickly becomes his guide to the bear necessities of life.
Rated PG
Closed Captioning Available
Finding Dory
“Finding Dory” welcomes back to the big screen everyone’s favorite forgetful blue tang Dory, who’s living happily in the reef with Marlin and Nemo. When Dory suddenly remembers that she has a family out there who may be looking for her, the trio takes off on a life-changing adventure across the ocean to California’s prestigious Marine Life Institute, a rehabilitation center and aquarium. With the help of new friends, Dory learns her parents may be closer than she believes.
Rated PG
Closed Captioning Available
Moana
“Moana Waialiki is a sea voyaging enthusiast and the only daughter of a chief in a long line of navigators. When her islands fishermen can’t catch any fish and the crops fail, she learns that the demigod Maui caused the blight by stealing the heart of the goddess Te Fiti. The only way to heal the island is to persuade Maui to return Te Fiti’s heart, so Moana sets off on an epic journey across the Pacific.
Rated PG
Closed Captioning Available
The Lego Batman Movie
An ordinary Lego construction worker, thought to be the prophesied ‘Special’, is recruited to join a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the Lego universe into eternal stasis.
Rated PG
Closed Captioning Available
Dr. Strange
Marvel’s “Dr. Strange” follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who after a tragic car accident must put his ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Rated PG-13
Closed Captioning Available
Star Wars: Rogue One
All looks lost for the Rebellion against the Empire as they learn of the existence of a new superweapon, the Death Star. Once a possible weakness in its construction is uncovered, the Rebel Alliance must set out on a desperate mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. The future of the entire galaxy now rests upon its success.
Rated PG-13
Closed Captioning Available