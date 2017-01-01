Finish Line Online Contest

Feel the power of hope, love and strength this Valentine’s Day. Enter for your chance to win tickets to take someone you love to Finish Line.

The world premiere of Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon will be presented by the Boch Center in association with Boston Theater Company at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre March 15-26.

Through a transcript created verbatim from dozens of interviews, Finish Line uses powerful firsthand accounts to show how a community came together to heal and grow stronger after a tragic act of violence.

Co-created in Boston by Joey Frangieh and Lisa Rafferty, the documentary style production features interviews from survivors, runners, doctors, police officers, journalists, clergy, students, and many others.

Notable interviewees include Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, news anchor Maria Stephanos, Life is Good founder John Jacobs, Massachusetts General Hospital trauma surgeon Dr. David R. King, 1976 Marathon winner Jack Fultz, and Boston Globe photographer John Tlumacki.

The cast of 11 includes two acclaimed Boston actors, Karen MacDonald and Paula Plum. Karen will portray both Liz Norden, the mother of two sons injured in the bombings, and Paula McLaughlin, manager of charity team and wife of Boston cop; and Paula will portray both news anchor Maria Stephanos and Carol Downing, a runner whose family was injured in the bombings.

The creative team for Finish Line includes Joey Frangieh (director), Bridget Kathleen O’Leary (production dramaturg), Jeff Adelberg (set and lighting designer), Tyler Kinney (costume designer), and David Remedios (sound designer).

Contest ends 2/14/2017and is open to MA, NH, or RI residents who are 18 years of age or older. One winner will be randomly selected to receive a pair of tickets to Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon playing at the Boch Shubert Theatre located at 265 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 March 15-26 2017. Approximate Prize Value is $95/pair.