Enter To Win An Enchanced Ski Vacation Courtesy of The Ski and Snowboard Expo and Sunday River

 

bsse sundayexpologo 2017 Enter To Win An Enchanced Ski Vacation Courtesy of The Ski and Snowboard Expo and Sunday River

Don’t miss this opportunity to win a 5-day, 5-night ski vacation to Sunday River Ski Resort! Sunday River has 135 trails covering 8 mountain peaks and offers the most dependable snow in New England!

sundayriver2 Enter To Win An Enchanced Ski Vacation Courtesy of The Ski and Snowboard Expo and Sunday River

The enhanced ski vacation includes:

  • 5-Days/5-Night tip
  • Lodging for 2 people at the Snow Cap Inn
  • Daily Lift Tickets

 

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win. Courtesy of the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo and Sunday River.

Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo
Nov. 9-12, 2017
Seaport World Trade Center [Click For Directions]

To buy tickets to The Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo:
https://secure.interactiveticketing.com/1.18/1d0469/?s=WEBSITE#/select

Like the Boston Ski & Snowboard Expo on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BostonSkiSnowboardExpo/

Like Sunday River on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/sundayriver

 

 

sundayriver1 Enter To Win An Enchanced Ski Vacation Courtesy of The Ski and Snowboard Expo and Sunday River

Contest ends Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 11:59PM EDT.  The contest is open to MA, NH, ME, VT, or RI residents who are 18 years of age or older.  One winner will be randomly selected to receive an enhanced ski vacation to Sunday River Ski Resort – Five-day, five-night ski week for two people including lodging at the Snow Cap Inn, and daily lift tickets to Sunday River Ski Resort. Vacation package is for Sunday night arrival, valid for the 2017-18 winter season, with the exception of the following holiday blackout dates See Full Contest Rules For Details. Approximate value of prize: $1,500.00


Comments are closed.

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch