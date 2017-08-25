Dairy Queen “Party of Ten” Online Contest

Win the Ultimate “Fan Food” party for you and your crew at DQ!
One winner and nine friends will win a get together with friends and family for ten at a participating Dairy Queen restaurant.
https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/Menu/Food/
Contest ends Sunday, October 29, 2017. This contest is open to all legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry and who reside in Norfolk County or Worcester County, Massachusetts or Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Approximate Retail Value of the Prize is $185.00. See Official Contest Rules For Details.