BOSTON (CBS) – A new report in the journal Pediatrics says visiting a pediatrician before giving birth could give your unborn baby a leg up when it comes to good health.

Most pediatrician offices offer a pre-natal visit but only five to forty percent of first time parents have one. The best time is in the third trimester, weeks before the baby arrives.

This early visit will allow expectant parents to start building a trusting relationship with their child’s doctor, allow them to ask questions, and will give the doctor an opportunity to advise parents on health prevention issues like vaccines, the proper use of a car seat, sleep safety, and even the signs and symptoms of post-partum depression.