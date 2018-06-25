  • WBZ TV

NAHANT (CBS) – Lightning hit a house in Nahant sparking a fire there early Monday morning.

The fire department was called to the two-and-a-half story home on Flash Road around 2:15 a.m. When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof and later found fire in the second floor walls.

nahant Lightning Strike Sparks Fire At Nahant Home

Lighting hit this house in Nahant early Monday morning. (WBZ-TV)

One person was home at the time the lightning struck and got out safely.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and clear the scene by 4:30 a.m.

There’s extensive damage to the second floor and attic.

