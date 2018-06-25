BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston police officer died suddenly while vacationing in Europe, according to a charity organization that supports the department.

The Boston Police Relief Association said Sunday that Active Duty Officer Joe Lomuscio died when he was on vacation with his wife in Switzerland. No information about the cause of death was immediately available.

“Joe worked in many different positions as a Boston Police Officer and was beloved by his fellow Officers,” the association said in a statement. “Joe’s sudden passing is devastating to his Family and friends.”

The association said Lomuscio was part of the police response to the Boston Marathon bombings of April 2013. He was only a block away from one of the explosions in front of the Forum restaurant and helped treat and transport several injured people. The West Roxbury native received an award for his efforts, the association said.

Lomuscio is survived by his wife Mary and three children. A fundraiser set up to benefit the family has raised more than $24,000 so far.

Donate to the fundraiser here.