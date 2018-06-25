MEDWAY (CBS) – A custodian had to be rescued Monday afternoon after she was pinned under a bank of lockers while cleaning at Medway Middle School.

“These lockers are probably about seven years old and at this point, we’re completely unsure of what went on,” said Medway Town Administrator Michael Boynton.

Boynton says he doesn’t know why the lockers gave way because they’re supposed to be bolted to the wall. Luckily, the custodian had her cellphone and called for help.

“She was conscious, she was speaking to the personnel,” Boynton said.

The lockers were so heavy that Medway firefighters had to use special airbags to free the woman. Crews walked WBZ through the rescue, demonstrating with a truck and a training dummy. Using wooden blocks, firefighters first created a solid foundation under the lockers.

Then they pumped the airbags, carefully lifting the lockers to avoid further injuries before pulling the custodian to safety. She was rushed to the hospital.

Boynton says he’s glad students are away for the summer or there could have been many more injuries. “The school was not in session, obviously it’s better, but it’s not a good situation,” Boynton said.

The chief says luckily they rarely have to use these airbags, they do come in handy when they’re dealing with heavy objects. OSHA is now investigating why those lockers gave way.