LYNN (CBS) – Several families are now homeless after a large fire tore through a triple-decker in Lynn Monday night. Investigators are trying to figure out if fireworks sparked the blaze.

At the height of the fire on Congress Street in Lynn, the heavy smoke could be seen miles away.

When firefighters arrived at the three-family building they could see heavy flames from the second floor spreading to the third and through the roof.

Firefighters are not sure if the fire started on the second floor, but there were people home in that area at the time it began.

Neighbors reported fireworks going off before the fire.

Early on firefighters were concerned there was one person who lives in the building who was unaccounted for. They have since located that person.

No injuries have been reported.