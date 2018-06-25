WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on a ramp from Interstate 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike early Monday morning, causing problems at the start of rush hour.

The truck landed on its side on the exit ramp from 95 north to the Pike in Weston around 4 a.m. State Police said the driver had minor injuries.

The truck was pulled back onto its wheels around 6:30 a.m., but drivers are still asked to avoid the area because State Police said the truck is not safe to move and it will have to be unloaded.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.