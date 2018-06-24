  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMKingdom Connection
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hazmat, Local TV, Salem

SALEM (CBS) – A large hazmat response has been called to a business in Salem after multiple people required medical attention.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on Technology Way.

Multiple ambulances were requested to the scene.

Firefighters were at the same building earlier in the day Sunday for a reported chemical leak.

The State Fire Marshal is responding to the scene.

Patients are being transported to North Shore Medical Center.

The cause of the hazmat situation was not immediately known.

Check back with CBSBoston.com for more on this breaking news story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s