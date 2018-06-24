SALEM (CBS) – A large hazmat response has been called to a business in Salem after multiple people required medical attention.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on Technology Way.

Multiple ambulances were requested to the scene.

Firefighters were at the same building earlier in the day Sunday for a reported chemical leak.

The State Fire Marshal is responding to the scene.

Patients are being transported to North Shore Medical Center.

The cause of the hazmat situation was not immediately known.

