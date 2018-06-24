  • WBZ TV

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An unlikely visitor captured the attention of a New Hampshire neighborhood Sunday morning.

Salah Flaih, a homeowner on Kimball Street in Manchester, said he was just relaxing when his neighbor called to ask Flaih if he’d noticed there was a bear in his back yard.

Flaih looked out the window and there it was – a bear just hanging out in the tree above his house.

bearjeffhastings Bear Napping In Tree Captivates NH Neighborhood

Residents in a Manchester neighborhood watched as a bear napped in a tree. (Image Credit: Jeff Hastings)

It was only a matter of time before the other neighbors took notice and ran outside to catch a glimpse. The bear was calm the entire time – climbing from tree to tree and mostly napping.

New Hampshire Fish and Game arrived and after a few hours the bear left on its own. It walked down the street and back into the woods.

“I was shocked today. And happy to see this visitor. He just left,” said Flaih.

bearjeffhastings2 Bear Napping In Tree Captivates NH Neighborhood

A Manchester bear heads back to the woods. (Image Credit: Jeff Hastings)

The homeowner says he believes the bear climbed over his fence and ended up walking right out the door.

No tranquilizers were used – just some patience in getting the bear down from the tree.

“I’ve been here since 1970 and I’ve never seen a bear here. To see a bear here today, I had to see it to believe it,” neighbor Ray Champagne said.

