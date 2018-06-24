ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – Police have arrested a man and charged him in connection with the suspicious death of a baby goat in Ashburnham.

The goat was found dead about 100 yards from its pen on Friday. Police said the pen’s fence had a hole cut out of it and the animal had been led up a trail into the woods.

Pat Stewart, who raises Nigerian dwarf goats on Hames and Axle Farm, told WBZ-TV this particular goat had been adopted by the family to be a 6-year-old girl’s pet. Its name was Marshmallow.

“I can’t, for the life of me, understand, it had to be someone very sick,” added Stewart. “[The family] got really attached it was really hard morning for them.”

A suspect was arrested Sunday around 5:30 p.m. Ashburnham Police did not immediate release the suspect’s name, but said he will be charged with animal cruelty and destruction of property.

A tip from police led them to the suspect.