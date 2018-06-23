  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lisa Gresci, Local TV, Lynn, Lynn Shooting

LYNN (CBS) – One person was killed and two injured during a shooting in Lynn early Saturday morning that was captured on a neighbor’s home surveillance camera.

The shooting was reported on Lawton Ave.

lynn22 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Lynn Shooting

Police investigate after two people were hurt and one was killed in a Lynn shooting. (WBZ-TV)

One person died at the scene. Police have not yet made any arrests.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV that police recovered surveillance video that shows the incident.

lynn11 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Lynn Shooting

An ambulance at the scene of a Lynn shooting. (WBZ-TV)

One man said the neighborhood used to be a safe place to live, but that isn’t the case anymore.

“Thank god my kids are grown and gone now and it’s just my wife and I,” he said. “But even fear for my wife coming home from work during the day. It’s quiet here sometimes, but you never know.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s