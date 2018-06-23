LYNN (CBS) – One person was killed and two injured during a shooting in Lynn early Saturday morning that was captured on a neighbor’s home surveillance camera.

The shooting was reported on Lawton Ave.

One person died at the scene. Police have not yet made any arrests.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV that police recovered surveillance video that shows the incident.

One man said the neighborhood used to be a safe place to live, but that isn’t the case anymore.

“Thank god my kids are grown and gone now and it’s just my wife and I,” he said. “But even fear for my wife coming home from work during the day. It’s quiet here sometimes, but you never know.”