BOSTON (CBS) – Tommy Chang, the Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, will be leaving his post before the start of the new school year, WBZ’s Jon Keller has confirmed.

Chang’s departure was announced on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Chang said, “I am in active negotiations with the Boston School Committee for a mutual parting of ways.”

Chang was hired by the city in March 2015. He previously worked at the Los Angeles Unified School District where he oversaw 135 schools and approximately 95,000 students.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued a statement on Chang’s departure late Friday afternoon.

“Over the past year, I have spent a lot of time thinking about the progress we have made to improve education in Boston and the significant work ahead to ensure that we successfully reach the ambitious goals we have set for our students and schools,” Walsh said. “After several conversations with Tommy Chang about the future of Boston Public Schools, we have mutually agreed that there needs to be a change in leadership at BPS.”

Walsh said education has been his priority, and that he’s “spearheaded initiatives such as expanded pre-K and extended learning time, and offered the support needed to bring about bold change for the district.”

But, Walsh said, “in order to successfully implement our education agenda, we need a long-term education leader with a proven record in management who can gain the confidence of the community on the strategic vision for the district and execute on the many initiatives that have been identified as priorities for our students and schools.”