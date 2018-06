BOSTON (CBS) – Thousands of fans were singing along during the U2 concert Thursday night at TD Garden, including one very recognizable fan.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was in attendance at the show. He shared two videos in his Instagram story, showing off his own pipes.

Tom Brady's Instagram story last night. Imagine seeing him scream U2 in to his phone live? What a world. This guy has beaten your favorite football team a thousand times haha pic.twitter.com/hosnGeOraZ — John Bon Voci (@johnjvoci) June 22, 2018

Tom Brady just posted this on his Instagram story. Volume up hahah pic.twitter.com/yfkP5dS2Xr — carolyn mooney (@caramooney) June 22, 2018

“The rumors are true. I’ll be joining @u2 on the remainder of the #u2eitour,” Brady captioned one of the videos.