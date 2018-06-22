BOSTON (CBS) — I-Team Chief Investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca has learned that Governor Charlie Baker’s adult son, Andrew, has been accused of an alleged sexual assault by an airline passenger.

Sources tell the I-Team the incident happened on June 20 aboard a JetBlue Flight from Washington, DC to Boston.

According to sources, an adult female passenger told State Police that Andrew Baker, who is known as AJ, groped her breast on that flight. The woman, allegedly told authorities that Baker refused to stop touching her and that she needed the help of flight attendants to move to another seat on the plane.

The I-Team has learned that a crew member reported to police that he separated Baker from the alleged victim.

In a statement, Morgan Johnson of JetBlue Corporate Communications said: “On June 20, the crew of flight 1345 were notified of an incident between customers shortly before landing in Boston. The aircraft landed at approximately 11 p.m. local time where it was met by local authorities.”

A passenger on that flight told the I-Team that they saw police board the plane and remove a man and that a woman was visibly upset.

Sources say police spoke to the alleged victim and took Baker off the flight, but the Governor’s son was not arrested or summonsed to court.

The communications Director for Governor Baker told the I-Team, “This is a personal matter for the Baker Family and A.J. will cooperate with any request from authorities.”

Fiandaca also spoke to Baker’s attorney. In a statement, Roberto Braceras said: “Andrew is fully cooperating and is looking forward to a resolution of this matter.”

The State Police had no comment on the incident. The U.S. Attorney and the FBI have jurisdiction of the matter. As is their protocol, neither would confirm nor deny an investigation.