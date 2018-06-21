BOSTON (CBS) – Last month WBZ-TV reported that a chemical found in toothpaste could be linked to colon cancer. Now a new study finds that the same ingredient could be putting our lives at risk from dangerous infections.

The inappropriate use of antibiotics is making bacteria more resistant. Common conditions like pneumonia, skin infections, urinary tract infections, and ear infections are becoming more difficult to treat and people are actually dying from resistant infections.

A chemical called triclosan, which is often used in toothpaste and other household products to prevent growth of bacteria, could be contributing to antibiotic resistance.

Researchers found that the bacterium E-coli became resistant to multiple antibiotics after exposure to triclosan for 30 days.