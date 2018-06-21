BOSTON (CBS) — The countdown is officially on.

The Patriots on Thursday announced that the first day of practice open to the public in 2018 training capm will be held on Thursday, July 26. The exact time of that practice is yet to be determined.

Additional dates and times will be posted on the Patriots’ training camp website.

Training camp practices are held on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. They are free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

Patriots rookies will be reporting for camp on July 22, and veteran players will report on July 25.

The @NFL training camp reporting dates for all 32 clubs pic.twitter.com/m1kiLvQhNm — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) June 21, 2018

The Patriots open their preseason schedule on Thursday, August 9, at Gillette Stadium against the Washington Redskins.