BOSTON (CBS) – There was an unusual sight in the blue skies over New England this week – an apparent rainbow in the clouds.

The National Weather Service noted the presence of what some call “fire rainbows,” which are technically circumhorizontal arcs.

A lot of thin, high clouds throughout the day. Thanks to all of those who shared with us their photos of circumhorizontal arcs … also known as a "fire rainbow" 🔥🌈 … thanks @reicurran for sharing your photo with us! Learn more … https://t.co/G73fxuMYAD pic.twitter.com/t4SEsUyVhv — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 20, 2018

“It looks like a rainbow, but it’s actually a halo,” WBZ-TV’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher explains. “Essentially you have ice crystals in these high clouds that create these large halos. This particularly variety only happens when the sun is very high in the sky, so around mid-day and mostly in the warm season here in New England.”

A woman in New Hampshire captured a particularly vivid fire rainbow at Rye Beach on Wednesday.

“A lot of people were seeing them over the past few days,” WBZ-TV meteorologist Dave Epstein noted.

WBZ viewer Kathy Diamontopolous she was just walking out to her car Wednesday and was “amazed” at what she saw.

“I don’t know why something like this would occur but it’s a beautiful sight!” she said.

Viewer Tom Doren also spotted one from Wakefield.

Share your photos with us here.