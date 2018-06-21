  • WBZ TVOn Air

DEDHAM (CBS) – A Stoughton police officer who was previously cited for a February crash that killed a 74-year-old man in Canton pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that include motor vehicle homicide.

Ralph Hawkins was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Canton (Image Credit: Ryan Bernat/WBZ-TV)

State Police say Sgt. Paul Williams crossed over a lawn in his pickup truck while off duty. He hit and killed Ralph Hawkins, who was standing in a neighbor’s driveway at the time of the crash.

Stoughton Police Sgt. Paul Williams is arraigned in Dedham District Court on June 21, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

On Thursday, Williams was arraigned in Dedham District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, negligent operation, and marked lanes violation.

Williams was released on personal recognizance. He is next scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

