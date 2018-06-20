Filed Under:Local TV, NEWBURY, Newburyport, Plum Island Aiport

NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A small plane skidded off the runway Wednesday afternoon at the Plum Island Airport in Newburyport.

plane2 Small Plane Skids Off Runway Into Woods At Plum Island Airport

The plane skidded off the runway and ended up in the woods. (WBZ-TV)

John Murrary, the head of the flight school at the airport, told WBZ-TV the plane was attempting to land at the time of the crash, but it did not appear to be one of their regular pilots.

A spokesman for the Newbury Fire Department said the pilot “exited the cockpit safely and is not injured.”

The plane ended up in the woods.  The tail end could be seen sticking out of the trees. The Federal Aviation Administration told WBZ the pliot of the AMD CH2000 was the only person on board. They’re looking into the cause of the crash.

plane1 Small Plane Skids Off Runway Into Woods At Plum Island Airport

The plane ended up in the woods. (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s