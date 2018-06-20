NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A small plane skidded off the runway Wednesday afternoon at the Plum Island Airport in Newburyport.

John Murrary, the head of the flight school at the airport, told WBZ-TV the plane was attempting to land at the time of the crash, but it did not appear to be one of their regular pilots.

A spokesman for the Newbury Fire Department said the pilot “exited the cockpit safely and is not injured.”

The plane ended up in the woods. The tail end could be seen sticking out of the trees. The Federal Aviation Administration told WBZ the pliot of the AMD CH2000 was the only person on board. They’re looking into the cause of the crash.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.