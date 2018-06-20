Filed Under:Beth Germano, Immigration, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Several hundred people came to the State House Wednesday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that is separating families at the border with Mexico.

statehouse1 Hundreds Protest Zero Tolerance Immigration Policy At State House

Hundreds of people swarmed the State House to demand change in immigration policy Wednesday. (Photo credit: Beth Germano – WBZ-TV)

The ACLU and other organizations want state legislators to pass what they call “basic protections for immigrants in Massachusetts.”

The group eventually formed a line and marched inside the State House to speak with the governor.

As the rally began, President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order ending family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

