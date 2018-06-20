BOSTON (CBS) – Several hundred people came to the State House Wednesday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that is separating families at the border with Mexico.

The ACLU and other organizations want state legislators to pass what they call “basic protections for immigrants in Massachusetts.”

The group eventually formed a line and marched inside the State House to speak with the governor.

As the rally began, President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order ending family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.