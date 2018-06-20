EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – An investigation is underway in New Hampshire after firefighters knocked down flames at a mobile home and found a woman dead inside.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning at Haynes Mobile Home Park in Exeter.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The New Hampshire State Police major crime unit, Exeter Police, and the fire marshal’s office are investigating the woman’s death.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV the woman had just moved in within the past week or so and that no one in the neighborhood knew her.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.