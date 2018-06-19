WESTFORD (CBS) — The north and southbound sides of Interstate-495 in Westford were shut down on Tuesday after a transformer fire spread to an electrical wire on the highway.

Mass. State Police, the Westford Fire Department and National Grid all responded to the scene around 11 a.m. State Police tweeted that drivers should seek alternative routes.

Fire crews worked to knock down the fire, which was between Exits 31 and 32. National Grid will see if the poles and wires involved will need replacing, said police.

In the meantime, traffic is backed up on both sides for several miles. State Police estimated the highway would reopen after 2:00 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. No other information is available at this time.