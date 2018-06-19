Filed Under:Interstate 495, Local TV, Westford

WESTFORD (CBS) — The north and southbound sides of Interstate-495 in Westford were shut down on Tuesday after a transformer fire spread to an electrical wire on the highway.

Mass. State Police, the Westford Fire Department and National Grid all responded to the scene around 11 a.m. State Police tweeted that drivers should seek alternative routes.

495wires3 All Lanes Of I 495 In Westford Shut Down After Transformer Fire

A transformer fire forced State Police to shut down the highway. (WBZ-TV)

Fire crews worked to knock down the fire, which was between Exits 31 and 32. National Grid will see if the poles and wires involved will need replacing, said police.

495wires All Lanes Of I 495 In Westford Shut Down After Transformer Fire

Both sides of I-495 in Westford were shut down Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

In the meantime, traffic is backed up on both sides for several miles. State Police estimated the highway would reopen after 2:00 p.m.

495wires4 All Lanes Of I 495 In Westford Shut Down After Transformer Fire

The transformer fire off I-495 in Westford. (WBZ-TV)

No injuries have been reported. No other information is available at this time.

