BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics head coach Brad Stevens provided another encouraging update on Gordon Hawyard.

Chatting with the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, Stevens said he expects his All-Star forward to be fully cleared in August.

“Everything is good and pointed toward being back exactly where he was — hopefully pain free because that plate is taken out — in the middle of July, which probably points to an early August, mid-August fully cleared time frame,” Stevens said.

Hayward’s first season with the Celtics lasted just five minutes after he fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle on Opening Night in Cleveland. As the Celtics made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals, Hayward went through an arduous recovery regimen throughout the season. He underwent a second surgery right after Boston’s playoff run to remove a plate and screws from his foot.

“He was getting close to being able to do some two-on-two, three-on-three,” said Stevens. “But he just had a little bit of pain in the backside of his foot and that’s why they decided to remove the plate.”

Stevens didn’t give a timetable for the return of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, but barring any wild Danny Ainge trades this offseason, the Celtics will have a starting lineup of Irving, Jaylen Brown, Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford next season.