BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — The driver of a pickup truck that rolled over on I-495 South Tuesday morning has died.

Mass. State Police said the driver of a 2001 Toyota Tundra was driving by Exit 7 when he was ejected from his truck after he lost control and the truck rolled over into the median. He is being identified only as a 66-year-old man from Clearwater, Florida.

The man was rushed to Morton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While police said the crash scene was on 495 South, they added it is not clear what direction the man was driving in.

No word yet on what caused the crash, police have not released any more information.