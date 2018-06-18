BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics will take a second look at Cincinnati guard Jacob Evans ahead of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 Evans will have another workout with both the Celtics and Golden State Warriors this week, according to Tony Jones of the Salt Lake City Tribune. The Celtics own the No. 27 pick in Thursday night’s draft, and the Warriors will pick right after them at No. 28.

As draft week commences, former Cincinnati star Jacob Evans will have workouts with The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, League sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune. For Evans, it will be his second workout for both franchises. — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) June 17, 2018

Evans, who averaged a team-high 13 points for the Bearcats as a junior, is projected to be a late first-round pick come Thursday night. He started all 36 games for Cincinnati last season, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three-point range.

While his offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, Evans has been praised as one of the top defenders in the ACC. He comes from a strong defensive program under Mick Cronin and averaged 1.3 steals for Cincinnati last season. He also has a 6-foot-9 wingspan which should help him be a versatile defensive player at the next level.

While some mock drafts have Evans going as high as No. 23 to the Indiana Pacers, it’s possible he’ll be on the board when the Celtics’ pick comes up. Having him in for a second workout is a good sign he ranks high on Boston’s draft board with the draft just a few days away.