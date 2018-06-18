ATHOL (CBS) – Apparently even a tortoise can run away from home.

Athol police said an officer came across a 40-pound African spurred tortoise on Partridgeville Road “and subsequently offered the animal lettuce in order to lure it closer.”

Police soon learned that the tortoise had gone missing from an Athol resident’s home more than a mile from where they found it.

The New England Aquarium and Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted in helping officers safely return the 6-year-old “runaway” tortoise to its owner.