WEATHER ALERTRecord Heat Expected With A Severe Thunderstorm Risk
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Athol, Local TV

ATHOL (CBS) – Apparently even a tortoise can run away from home.

Athol police said an officer came across a 40-pound African spurred tortoise on Partridgeville Road “and subsequently offered the animal lettuce in order to lure it closer.”

Police soon learned that the tortoise had gone missing from an Athol resident’s home more than a mile from where they found it.

The New England Aquarium and Massachusetts Environmental Police assisted in helping officers safely return the 6-year-old “runaway” tortoise to its owner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s