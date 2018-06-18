NORTH ANDOVER (AP) — Fire officials say two people have been injured in a Massachusetts propane tank explosion.

The explosion happened in North Andover on Monday afternoon, shortly before 4 p.m. at a gas station.

The victims have been taken to local hospitals on Medflight helicopters in unknown condition with burn injuries. Officials say the propane has been shut off.

No further information is available. North Andover is just over 28 miles north of Boston.

