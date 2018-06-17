BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Lily is a 12-year-old pug with short hair. She came to the rescue after her elderly owner could not care for her.

She has some allergies and mobility problems but is sweet and loves to snuggle. Lily would do best in a family with older kids or with someone who is home during the day.

Marley is also 12-years-old. She is blind and deaf but gets around places she is familiar with. Marley will bark to let you know she has to go to the bathroom or wants attention.

The Rescue is holding their Pug Social on October 6 this year. Last year’s event was attended by about 300 pugs.

For more information, visit the Pug Rescue of New England website.