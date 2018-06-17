SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBS/AP) – Matt Parziale, a Brockton firefighter, had a Father’s Day he will never forget.

Parziale spent Sunday at Shinnecock Hill in New York, where he finished the U.S. Open tied as the top amateur with a score of 16-over par. He shot a 5-over 75 on Sunday to close out the tournament.

After failing to make the cut at the Masters earlier this year, Parziale shot well enough to advance this weekend. The same couldn’t be said for some of the best golfers in the world, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy.

To make things even more special, Parziale’s father Vic walked alongside his son. Vic served as Parziale’s caddie at the tournament.

“It’s special,” Vic Parziale said of this year’s Father’s Day treat. “It’s the best one ever.”

Matt Parziale earned his spot by winning the Mid-Amateur. Then he became the first mid-am to make the cut in 15 years.

Both Parziales were firefighters as their real jobs. Matt is on leave from work to play in the Open and a couple of other tournaments. Vic is retired, but quickly found work as his son’s caddie.

He thinks he’s got a future.

“I keep my mouth shut and carry the bag. If he asks me a question, I answer it. I haven’t gotten fired yet,” he said after the third round. “Can’t find anybody cheaper.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)