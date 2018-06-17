LAWRENCE (CBS) — One person was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a fire broke out in Lawrence.

Firefighters responded to the Market Street home around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A 24-year-old man who was badly burned was found inside a bedroom, the fire department said. He was taken to a local hospital and remains in fair condition.

Two firefighters were also transported from the scene, likely for heat exhaustion.

According to the fire department, the fire started on the first-floor kitchen area.

No word yet on the official cause.