BOSTON (CBS) — Interstate 93 in Dorchester was temporarily shut down midday Sunday after multiple cars caught fire on the northbound side of the highway.

According to Bryan Atkins of the Boston Fire Department, the fire started after a car crash involving multiple vehicles around 12:30 p.m. A chain reaction occurred and a total of four cars ended up in flames.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation. All lanes have reopened at this time.