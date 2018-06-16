  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Braintree, Fatal Crash, Interstate 93

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — State police are investigating an early-morning crash on Interstate 93 in Braintree that left a 29-year-old woman dead.

Investigators say the Taunton woman, whose name has not been released, got out of her 2003 Buick Rendezvous on Saturday after she lost control and struck a guardrail in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Police said a second car then slammed into the Buick, pushing it into the woman and killing her.

The driver of the second car, a 20-year-old Brockton woman, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

No charges were immediately filed.

