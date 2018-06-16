BROCKTON (CBS) — A father in Brockton was killed in a car crash just days before Father’s Day.

Police responded to East Street around 7:20 p.m. on Friday to find a Ford F-150 and a Saturn sedan had collided.

The truck driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan, identified as 54-year-old Jorge Leite, was taken to Brockton hospital and transferred to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston before succumbing to his injuries hours later.

“I’m older now and I understand what happens a lot. My dad has been there for me a lot of times and he said if anything happened to you I’d be there for you no matter what,” Leite’s 10-year-old daughter Alyssa told WBZ-TV.

Leite leaves behind a wife and three adopted children.

His family said he was pulling out of his driveway as his family finished up dinner when a pickup truck smashed into his sedan.

Police have not released any more information at this time.