  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brockton, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Tiffany Chan

BROCKTON (CBS) — A father in Brockton was killed in a car crash just days before Father’s Day.

Police responded to East Street around 7:20 p.m. on Friday to find a Ford F-150 and a Saturn sedan had collided.

The truck driver was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan, identified as 54-year-old Jorge Leite, was taken to Brockton hospital and transferred to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston before succumbing to his injuries hours later.

brocktonfatalvictim Brockton Father Killed In Car Crash Right Outside His House

54-year-old Jorge Leite (Courtesy Photo)

“I’m older now and I understand what happens a lot. My dad has been there for me a lot of times and he said if anything happened to you I’d be there for you no matter what,” Leite’s 10-year-old daughter Alyssa told WBZ-TV.

Leite leaves behind a wife and three adopted children.

brocktonfatalcrash Brockton Father Killed In Car Crash Right Outside His House

Two cars are heavily damaged after a crash on East Street in Brockton Friday (WBZ-TV)

His family said he was pulling out of his driveway as his family finished up dinner when a pickup truck smashed into his sedan.

Police have not released any more information at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s