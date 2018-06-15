BOSTON (CBS) – In this week’s Summer of Savings, we are featuring deals for dads, celebrating the start of summer and kicking off the World Cup.

DEALS AT ZOOS

The Franklin Park and Stone Zoos are free for fathers this Sunday. In New Bedford, dads can check out Buttonwood Park Zoo for free with the admission of a child.

CANOBIE LAKE PARK AND DAVIS FARMLAND

At Canobie Lake Park, dads not only get in for free, they’ll get a free lunch too on Sunday. And at Davis Farmland, dads get in for free and get a free massage too.

WORLD CUP KICKOFF

In Concord, they’re kicking off a soccer frenzy. A free, open kick around is being held at Emerson playground on Saturday. Super soccer star coaches will run games for the kids. Inside, there’s more fun, including World Cup activity books, a face painter and World Cup games.

HARVARD SUMMER SOLSTICE

Harvard will mark the longest day of the year by opening their museums for free. Next Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture will be free to visitors.

The fun doesn’t stop there.

Outside, there will be summer crown-making, circus performers, an animal farm and food trucks. Even better, there will be free parking for the event.