NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — An Amesbury man is expected to appear in court Friday after police said he ran away from a hospital while naked and attacked a nearby homeowner with a hammer.

Twenty-six-year-old Robert Girard allegedly removed his IVs and a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and ran from Anna Jaques Hospital around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday. Police were notified of the “walk-away patient” then.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the Emergency Department where a woman who lived on Rawson Avenue, right next to the hospital, said a man broke into her home and attacked her partner with a hammer.

Girard was found on Lois Street and then arrested, according to police.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated burglary. He was held on a probation warrant and will be arraigned in Salem District Court.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital and then released.