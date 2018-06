BOSTON (CBS) – Kellogg’s is recalling its Honey Smacks cereal after it was linked to 60 salmonella illnesses.

Read: FDA Notice

The cereal has a “best by” date from June 14, 2018 to June 14, 2019.

It’s been linked to a salmonella outbreak in 31 states, including Massachusetts.

Read: Salmonella Symptoms

Kellogg’s says if you bought this cereal throw it out and contact them for a full refund.

For more information, visit kelloggs.com/honeysmacksrecall